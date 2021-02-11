In last trading session, Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) saw 1,156,196 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.73 trading at -$0.12 or -4.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $56.84 Million. That closing price of MTC’s stock is at a discount of -182.05% from its 52-week high price of $7.7 and is indicating a premium of 76.56% from its 52-week low price of $0.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.28 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.47 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -4.21%, in the last five days MTC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the stock touched $3.02-9 price level, adding 9.73% to its value on the day. Mmtec, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 85.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 28.77% in past 5-day. Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) showed a performance of 56.% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 58.04 Million shares which calculate 16.73 days to cover the short interests.

Mmtec, Inc. (MTC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 62.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.69% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3 institutions for Mmtec, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at MTC for having 99.15 Thousand shares of worth $93.2 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 44.63 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $41.95 Thousand.