In last trading session, Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) saw 4,338,143 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.43 trading at $0.01 or 0.7% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $185.39 Million. That closing price of MKD’s stock is at a discount of -172.03% from its 52-week high price of $3.89 and is indicating a premium of 60.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.38 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.33 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.7%, in the last five days MKD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Feb 05 when the stock touched $1.73 price level, adding 17.34% to its value on the day. Molecular Data Inc.’s shares saw a change of 70.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.22% in past 5-day. Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) showed a performance of 58.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 349.64 Million shares which calculate 65.6 days to cover the short interests.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.31% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4 institutions for Molecular Data Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Shen, Neil, Nanpeng is the top institutional holder at MKD for having 4.94 Million shares of worth $6.22 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 42.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fosun International Ltd, which was holding about 4.39 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 38.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.69 Million.