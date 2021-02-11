In last trading session, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) saw 1,119,702 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.2 trading at $0.1 or 0.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $257.48 Million. That closing price of VVPR’s stock is at a discount of -60.07% from its 52-week high price of $24.33 and is indicating a premium of 96.12% from its 52-week low price of $0.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.13 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.71 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.66%, in the last five days VVPR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the stock touched $16.21- price level, adding 6.22% to its value on the day. VivoPower International PLC’s shares saw a change of 63.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.4% in past 5-day. VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) showed a performance of 47.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 108.25 Million shares which calculate 63.3 days to cover the short interests.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -49.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -252.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 55.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.56% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6 institutions for VivoPower International PLC that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at VVPR for having 341.6 Thousand shares of worth $3.13 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, which was holding about 61.13 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $559.96 Thousand.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and RBB Fund Inc.-Bogle Investment Management-Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 6381 shares of worth $58Thousand or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $18.56 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.