In recent trading session, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) saw 2,134,761 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.83 trading at $0.67 or 2.9% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.02 Billion. That most recent trading price of VLDR’s stock is at a discount of -36.38% from its 52-week high price of $32.5 and is indicating a premium of 58.58% from its 52-week low price of $9.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.89 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.79 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.9%, in the last five days VLDR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the stock touched $24.70- price level, adding 3.85% to its value on the day. Velodyne Lidar, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 4.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.67% in past 5-day. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) showed a performance of 2.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.64 Million shares which calculate 0.68 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $29.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.09% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $28 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $32. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +34.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 17.5% for stock’s latest value.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $16.11 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20.35 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -439.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%