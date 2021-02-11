In last trading session, Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU) saw 1,003,075 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.1 trading at $1.68 or 17.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.67 Million. That closing price of UUU’s stock is at a discount of -79.1% from its 52-week high price of $19.88 and is indicating a premium of 97.3% from its 52-week low price of $0.3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.09 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 987.04 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 17.83%, in the last five days UUU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the stock touched $11.80- price level, adding 5.93% to its value on the day. Universal Security Instruments, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 121.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.75% in past 5-day. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU) showed a performance of 68.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 138.21 Million shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -331.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.6% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.9% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for Universal Security Instruments, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at UUU for having 124.46 Thousand shares of worth $236.46 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 5.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Raymond James & Associates, Inc., which was holding about 73.51 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $139.67 Thousand.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 67500 shares of worth $128.25 Thousand or 2.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 622 shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.12 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.