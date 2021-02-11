In recent trading session, The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) saw 1,485,313 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $69.8 trading at $1.2 or 1.75% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $84.12 Billion. That most recent trading price of TJX’s stock is at a discount of -1.66% from its 52-week high price of $70.96 and is indicating a premium of 53.12% from its 52-week low price of $32.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.17 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.38 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 21 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.61 in the current quarter.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.75%, in the last five days TJX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 11 when the stock touched $70.09- price level, adding 0.24% to its value on the day. The TJX Companies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 2.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.95% in past 5-day. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) showed a performance of 2.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.83 Million shares which calculate 1.33 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $75.76 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.54% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $90. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +28.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.04% for stock’s latest value.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The TJX Companies, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +19.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -82.77% while that of industry is 11.7. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -24.7% in the current quarter and calculating 160.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -21.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

23 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.48 Billion for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.74 Billion in the next quarter that will end on April 01, 2021. Company posted $12.21 Billion and $10.12 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -6% while estimating it to be -13.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.01%

TJX Dividends

The TJX Companies, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 24 and February 24, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.52%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.04 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.36%.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.48% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1908 institutions for The TJX Companies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Company, LLP is the top institutional holder at TJX for having 97.61 Million shares of worth $5.43 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 8.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 95.64 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.32 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 30244742 shares of worth $1.68 Billion or 2.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 27.92 Million shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.77 Billion in the company or a holder of 2.33% of company’s stock.