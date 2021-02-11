In recent trading session, The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) saw 8,403,739 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $35.88 trading at $1.99 or 5.87% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $43.99 Billion. That most recent trading price of KHC’s stock is at a discount of -1.37% from its 52-week high price of $36.37 and is indicating a premium of 44.29% from its 52-week low price of $19.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.53 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.11 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.74 in the current quarter.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.87%, in the last five days KHC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 11 when the stock touched $36.29- price level, adding 1.5% to its value on the day. The Kraft Heinz Company’s shares saw a change of 3.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.57% in past 5-day. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) showed a performance of 8.8% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.73 Million shares which calculate 3.88 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $36.28 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.11% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $28 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $42. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +17.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -21.96% for stock’s latest value.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) estimates and forecasts

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.82 Billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.13 Billion in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $6.54 Billion and $6.16 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.4% while estimating it to be -0.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 99.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 119.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -3.2%

KHC Dividends

The Kraft Heinz Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 11 and February 11, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 4.72%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.6 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.33%.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.75% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1298 institutions for The Kraft Heinz Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc is the top institutional holder at KHC for having 325.63 Million shares of worth $9.75 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 26.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 55.66 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.67 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 18826818 shares of worth $563.86 Million or 1.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.36 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $532.47 Million in the company or a holder of 1.26% of company’s stock.