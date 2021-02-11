In last trading session, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) saw 2,405,330 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.83 trading at $2.3 or 9.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $838.4 Million. That closing price of SSPK’s stock is at a discount of -5.29% from its 52-week high price of $28.25 and is indicating a premium of 64.55% from its 52-week low price of $9.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.22 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.6 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.38%, in the last five days SSPK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the stock touched $28.25- price level, adding 5.03% to its value on the day. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of 110.1% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.16% in past 5-day. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) showed a performance of 60.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 602.87 Million shares which calculate 376.79 days to cover the short interests.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.6% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.74% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50 institutions for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. is the top institutional holder at SSPK for having 3.02 Million shares of worth $30.6 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 9.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, which was holding about 1.2 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.16 Million.

On the other hand, Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 110100 shares of worth $1.41 Million or 0.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 40.89 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $414.25 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.