In last trading session, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) saw 1,707,982 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.48 trading at -$0.16 or -9.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $62.5 Million. That closing price of SNMP’s stock is at a discount of -19.59% from its 52-week high price of $1.77 and is indicating a premium of 89.86% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.31 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -9.76%, in the last five days SNMP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the stock touched $1.77 price level, adding 16.38% to its value on the day. Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s shares saw a change of 140.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 29.82% in past 5-day. Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) showed a performance of 81.6% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 39.24 Million shares which calculate 39.24 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +35.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 35.14% for stock’s current value.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 190.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.33% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14 institutions for Sanchez Midstream Partners LP that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at SNMP for having 1.75 Million shares of worth $502.42 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 8.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Kalos Management, Inc., which was holding about 21.02 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.04 Thousand.

On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income and RBC Fds Tr-RBC Micro Cap Value Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1747546 shares of worth $1.12 Million or 8.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.23 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $353 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.