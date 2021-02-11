In recent trading session, Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) saw 1,544,494 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.2 trading at $0.15 or 2.2% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.78 Billion. That most recent trading price of PSEC’s stock is at a discount of -0.42% from its 52-week high price of $7.23 and is indicating a premium of 48.89% from its 52-week low price of $3.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.52 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.24 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.15 in the current quarter.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.2%, in the last five days PSEC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 11 when the stock touched $7.23-0 price level, adding 0.17% to its value on the day. Prospect Capital Corporation’s shares saw a change of 33.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.23% in past 5-day. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) showed a performance of 28.7% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.78 Million shares which calculate 8.38 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.75 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -20.14% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.75. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump -20.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.14% for stock’s latest value.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $146.8 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $151.9 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -6.34% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5%

PSEC Dividends

Prospect Capital Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 10 and May 14, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 10.21%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.72 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 12.43%.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 216 institutions for Prospect Capital Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Lsv Asset Management is the top institutional holder at PSEC for having 7.04 Million shares of worth $38.11 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 1.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Legal & General Group PLC, which was holding about 2.59 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.02 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-BDC Income ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2424681 shares of worth $13.12 Million or 0.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.08 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $11.25 Million in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.