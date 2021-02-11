In recent trading session, Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) saw 1,270,423 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.1 trading at $0.26 or 9.15% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $38.78 Million. That most recent trading price of IPDN’s stock is at a discount of -79.35% from its 52-week high price of $5.56 and is indicating a premium of 75.48% from its 52-week low price of $0.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 543.27 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (IPDN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.15%, in the last five days IPDN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 11 when the stock touched $3.35-7 price level, adding 7.19% to its value on the day. Professional Diversity Network, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 20.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.96% in past 5-day. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) showed a performance of 31.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 322.3 Million shares which calculate 110 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1061.29% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $36 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +1061.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1061.29% for stock’s latest value.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (IPDN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 85.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 55.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.55% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5 institutions for Professional Diversity Network, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at IPDN for having 23.33 Thousand shares of worth $22.42 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 20.5 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.7 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 20497 shares of worth $19.7 Thousand or 0.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.69 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $14.72 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.