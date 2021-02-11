In last trading session, Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) saw 1,118,969 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.55 trading at -$1.07 or -7.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $762.09 Million. That closing price of DTIL’s stock is at a discount of -22.51% from its 52-week high price of $16.6 and is indicating a premium of 67.16% from its 52-week low price of $4.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.24 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.26 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -7.32%, in the last five days DTIL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Feb 08 when the stock touched $15.98- price level, adding 15.21% to its value on the day. Precision BioSciences, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 62.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.74% in past 5-day. Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) showed a performance of 42.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.57 Million shares which calculate 2.83 days to cover the short interests.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Precision BioSciences, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +101.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0% while that of industry is 13.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 83.3% in the current quarter and calculating -5.8% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 121.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $38.34 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.7 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $6.52 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 487.9%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -135.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.24% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 164 institutions for Precision BioSciences, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at DTIL for having 4.06 Million shares of worth $25.02 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 7.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.02 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $33.54 Million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4062000 shares of worth $33.88 Million or 7.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.67 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $13.95 Million in the company or a holder of 3.19% of company’s stock.