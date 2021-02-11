In last trading session, Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) saw 2,831,528 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.43 trading at $0.57 or 2.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.91 Billion. That closing price of PRCH’s stock is at a discount of -3.63% from its 52-week high price of $24.28 and is indicating a premium of 60.95% from its 52-week low price of $9.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.37 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.51 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Porch Group Inc. (PRCH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.59 in the current quarter.

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.49%, in the last five days PRCH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the stock touched $24.28- price level, adding 3.5% to its value on the day. Porch Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 64.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 45.71% in past 5-day. Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) showed a performance of 78.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.57 Million shares which calculate 4.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $24 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +6.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 2.43% for stock’s current value.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $18.92 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $25.72 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%