In last trading session, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) saw 1,246,853 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.02 trading at -$2.18 or -26.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $58.09 Million. That closing price of PBLA’s stock is at a discount of -66.11% from its 52-week high price of $10 and is indicating a premium of 60.63% from its 52-week low price of $2.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 280.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 171.78 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -26.59%, in the last five days PBLA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Feb 08 when the stock touched $8.80-3 price level, adding 31.59% to its value on the day. Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 69.1% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.15% in past 5-day. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) showed a performance of 65.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 138.12 Million shares which calculate 0.8 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9 to the stock, which implies a rise of 49.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +49.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 49.5% for stock’s current value.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.68% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6 institutions for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at PBLA for having 123.64 Thousand shares of worth $372.14 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CVI Holdings, LLC, which was holding about 79.03 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $237.88 Thousand.