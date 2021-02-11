In recent trading session, Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) saw 2,896,094 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $64.93 trading at $7.49 or 13.04% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $15.55 Billion. That most recent trading price of OSH’s stock is at a discount of -0.83% from its 52-week high price of $65.47 and is indicating a premium of 46.13% from its 52-week low price of $34.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 456.41 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 410.88 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.24 in the current quarter.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 13.04%, in the last five days OSH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 11 when the stock touched $65.49- price level, adding 2.82% to its value on the day. Oak Street Health, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 4.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.69% in past 5-day. Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) showed a performance of 11.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.1 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $64.22 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -1.09% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $52 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $74. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +13.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -19.91% for stock’s latest value.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) estimates and forecasts

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $225.74 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $271.8 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -15.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 74.2%

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.49% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 139 institutions for Oak Street Health, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. General Atlantic, LLC is the top institutional holder at OSH for having 76.07 Million shares of worth $4.07 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 31.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is Newlight Partners LP, which was holding about 50.2 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 20.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.68 Billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4320545 shares of worth $264.24 Million or 1.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.42 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $86.71 Million in the company or a holder of 0.59% of company’s stock.