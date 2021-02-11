In recent trading session, Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) saw 1,446,033 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.77 trading at $0.86 or 8.7% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.23 Billion. That most recent trading price of MESO’s stock is at a discount of -97.59% from its 52-week high price of $21.28 and is indicating a premium of 71.03% from its 52-week low price of $3.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 354.44 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 808.01 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Mesoblast Limited (MESO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.24 in the current quarter.

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.7%, in the last five days MESO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 11 when the stock touched $11.69- price level, adding 8.6% to its value on the day. Mesoblast Limited’s shares saw a change of 25.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.59% in past 5-day. Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) showed a performance of -6.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.14 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.87 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.78% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.69 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +113.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -56.45% for stock’s latest value.

Statistics highlight that Mesoblast Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -9.46% while that of industry is 13.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -300% in the current quarter and calculating 47.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 205.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $40.16 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $25.99 Million in the next quarter that will end in Mar 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 18.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 48.8%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.87% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61 institutions for Mesoblast Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd is the top institutional holder at MESO for having 793Thousand shares of worth $6.73 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 525.25 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.76 Million.

On the other hand, SIT Small Cap Growth Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 63900 shares of worth $1.19 Million or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 31.23 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $471.2 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.