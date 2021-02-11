In recent trading session, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) saw 7,414,150 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.33 trading at $0.83 or 2.63% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $29.23 Billion. That most recent trading price of LI’s stock is at a discount of -47.54% from its 52-week high price of $47.7 and is indicating a premium of 55.74% from its 52-week low price of $14.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 23.59 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 30.57 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Li Auto Inc. (LI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.63%, in the last five days LI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the stock touched $33.31- price level, adding 3.11% to its value on the day. Li Auto Inc.’s shares saw a change of 11.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.64% in past 5-day. Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) showed a performance of -1.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.81 Million shares which calculate 0.71 days to cover the short interests.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -119.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.1% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.54% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 143 institutions for Li Auto Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Credit Suisse Ag/ is the top institutional holder at LI for having 9.99 Million shares of worth $173.74 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, which was holding about 5.96 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $103.69 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Baron Emerging Markets Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2683800 shares of worth $77.37 Million or 0.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.66 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $28.83 Million in the company or a holder of 0.23% of company’s stock.