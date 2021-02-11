In recent trading session, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) saw 2,220,371 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $69.97 trading at $1.02 or 1.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $82.9 Billion. That most recent trading price of BEKE’s stock is at a discount of -13.48% from its 52-week high price of $79.4 and is indicating a premium of 54.57% from its 52-week low price of $31.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.57 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.39 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.13 in the current quarter.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.09 Billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.13 Billion in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -69.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.59%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.9% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.39% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 234 institutions for KE Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at BEKE for having 14.73 Million shares of worth $902.93 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SC US (TTGP) Ltd, which was holding about 10.96 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $672.15 Million.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4457516 shares of worth $274.32 Million or 0.5% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.36 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $268.2 Million in the company or a holder of 0.49% of company’s stock.