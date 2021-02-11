In last trading session, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) saw 2,176,666 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.05 trading at $1.35 or 20.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $121.28 Million. That closing price of GROW’s stock is at a discount of -2.24% from its 52-week high price of $8.23 and is indicating a premium of 90.06% from its 52-week low price of $0.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 297.97 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 211.53 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 20.15%, in the last five days GROW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the stock touched $8.24-2 price level, adding 2.27% to its value on the day. U.S. Global Investors, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 47.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 31.97% in past 5-day. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) showed a performance of 30.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 125.67 Million shares which calculate 0.59 days to cover the short interests.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -35.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

GROW Dividends

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 04 and February 04, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.9%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.06 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.8%.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.56% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29 institutions for U.S. Global Investors, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Diametric Capital, LP is the top institutional holder at GROW for having 965.77 Thousand shares of worth $2.3 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 7.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Perritt Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 721.46 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.72 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

On the other hand, Heartland Value Fund and Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 550000 shares of worth $1.31 Million or 4.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 537.96 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.93 Million in the company or a holder of 4.13% of company’s stock.