In recent trading session, Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) saw 7,222,345 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.74 trading at $1.34 or 16.01% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $127.81 Million. That most recent trading price of MNPR’s stock is at a discount of -74.64% from its 52-week high price of $17.01 and is indicating a premium of 56.06% from its 52-week low price of $4.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 376.44 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 79.31 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.2 in the current quarter.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 16.01%, in the last five days MNPR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 11 when the stock touched $16.38- price level, adding 39.5% to its value on the day. Monopar Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 61.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.87% in past 5-day. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) showed a performance of 51.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.59 Million shares which calculate 0.3 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $35 to the stock, which implies a rise of 259.34% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $49. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +403.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 12.94% for stock’s latest value.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -30.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 73.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.68% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Northern Trust Corporation is the top institutional holder at MNPR for having 64.75 Thousand shares of worth $346.57 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.39 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.99 Thousand.

On the other hand, Northern Small Cap Core Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 13409 shares of worth $82.06 Thousand or 0.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.55 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $27.84 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.