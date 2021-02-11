For Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -2.17%, in the last five days GLBS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the stock touched $7.09-1 price level, adding 11% to its value on the day. Globus Maritime Limited’s shares saw a change of 10.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.7% in past 5-day. Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) showed a performance of -7.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 176.47 Million shares which calculate 0.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20000 to the stock, which implies a rise of 316857.21% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20000 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20000. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +316857.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 316857.21% for stock’s current value.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -682.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%