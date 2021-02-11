In last trading session, DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) saw 3,996,887 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $215.16 trading at $27.41 or 14.6% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $68.35 Billion. That closing price of DASH’s stock is at a discount of -19.02% from its 52-week high price of $256.09 and is indicating a premium of 37.08% from its 52-week low price of $135.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.54 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.15 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DoorDash, Inc. (DASH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 14 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $165.94 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -22.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $100 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $200. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -7.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -53.52% for stock’s current value.

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $937.66 Million for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $912.76 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -222.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%