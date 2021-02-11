In last trading session, Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) saw 1,109,390 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.25 trading at -$2.08 or -15.6% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $51.47 Million. That closing price of CYTH’s stock is at a discount of -166.67% from its 52-week high price of $30 and is indicating a premium of 73.33% from its 52-week low price of $3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 344.79 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.13 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (CYTH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 122.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +122.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 122.22% for stock’s current value.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (CYTH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -42.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -33.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%