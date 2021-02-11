In recent trading session, Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) saw 5,981,109 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.16 trading at $0.02 or 0.36% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.1 Billion. That most recent trading price of GNW’s stock is at a discount of -16.35% from its 52-week high price of $4.84 and is indicating a premium of 55.05% from its 52-week low price of $1.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.36 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.13 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.22 in the current quarter.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.36%, in the last five days GNW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 11 when the stock touched $4.34-3 price level, adding 3.34% to its value on the day. Genworth Financial, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 10.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.51% in past 5-day. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) showed a performance of 35.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.2 Million shares which calculate 1.57 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.5 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -39.9% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.5. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump -39.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -39.9% for stock’s latest value.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Genworth Financial, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +67.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 833.3% in the current quarter and calculating 253.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.06 Billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.05 Billion in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $2.04 Billion and $1.84 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 0.9% while estimating it to be 11.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -85.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5%

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.14% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 348 institutions for Genworth Financial, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at GNW for having 56.63 Million shares of worth $214.06 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 9.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 50.27 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $168.39 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 16667591 shares of worth $55.84 Million or 2.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.87 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $46.47 Million in the company or a holder of 2.34% of company’s stock.