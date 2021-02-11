In recent trading session, ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) saw 1,210,952 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.68 trading at $8.31 or 42.9% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $926.27 Million. That most recent trading price of EPIX’s stock is at a discount of -18.1% from its 52-week high price of $32.69 and is indicating a premium of 89.16% from its 52-week low price of $3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 285.16 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 205.87 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 42.9%, in the last five days EPIX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 11 when the stock touched $32.69- price level, adding 14.5% to its value on the day. ESSA Pharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of 134.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 61.84% in past 5-day. ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) showed a performance of 100.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 45.63 Million shares which calculate 0.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -34.97% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump -27.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -38.58% for stock’s latest value.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 30.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.04% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38 institutions for ESSA Pharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. is the top institutional holder at EPIX for having 3.57 Million shares of worth $24.65 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 11.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BVF Inc., which was holding about 3.01 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.74 Million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1716522 shares of worth $11.84 Million or 5.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 618.65 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.27 Million in the company or a holder of 1.93% of company’s stock.