In last trading session, Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) saw 1,626,626 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.09 trading at -$0.22 or -1.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $875.23 Million. That closing price of DBI’s stock is at a discount of -32.42% from its 52-week high price of $16.01 and is indicating a premium of 78.49% from its 52-week low price of $2.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.32 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Designer Brands Inc. (DBI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.68 in the current quarter.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1.79%, in the last five days DBI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Feb 08 when the stock touched $13.31- price level, adding 9.17% to its value on the day. Designer Brands Inc.’s shares saw a change of 58.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.67% in past 5-day. Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) showed a performance of 46.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.88 Million shares which calculate 2.97 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -25.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -0.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -42.1% for stock’s current value.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Designer Brands Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +67.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -350.98% while that of industry is -6. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -1260% in the current quarter and calculating 85.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -35.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $626.98 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $601.33 Million in the next quarter that will end on April 01, 2021. Company posted $829.62 Million and $481.16 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -24.4% while estimating it to be 25% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 653.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.68%

DBI Dividends

Designer Brands Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 15 and March 19, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 6.9%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.85 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 5.38%.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 103.35% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 112.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 257 institutions for Designer Brands Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at DBI for having 10.26 Million shares of worth $78.52 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 15.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 6.51 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35.36 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3797609 shares of worth $29.05 Million or 5.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.11 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $11.43 Million in the company or a holder of 3.26% of company’s stock.