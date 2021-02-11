In last trading session, Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) saw 2,229,708 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $64.29 trading at $2.89 or 4.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.47 Billion. That closing price of DNMR’s stock is at a discount of -3.13% from its 52-week high price of $66.3 and is indicating a premium of 92.69% from its 52-week low price of $4.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.85 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.71%, in the last five days DNMR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the stock touched $66.30- price level, adding 3.03% to its value on the day. Danimer Scientific, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 173.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 40.31% in past 5-day. Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) showed a performance of 149.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.53 Million shares which calculate 3.53 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $60 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -6.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $54 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $66. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +2.66% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.01% for stock’s current value.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%