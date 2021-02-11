In recent trading session, China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) saw 4,623,816 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.25 trading at $0.12 or 10.62% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $88.89 Million. That most recent trading price of CXDC’s stock is at a discount of -36% from its 52-week high price of $1.7 and is indicating a premium of 49.6% from its 52-week low price of $0.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 244.19 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 159.11 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.62%, in the last five days CXDC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 11 when the stock touched $1.34 price level, adding 8.21% to its value on the day. China XD Plastics Company Limited’s shares saw a change of 24.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.81% in past 5-day. China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) showed a performance of 18.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43.31 Million shares which calculate 0.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 460% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +460% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 460% for stock’s latest value.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -52.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -95.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 50.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.73% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14 institutions for China XD Plastics Company Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at CXDC for having 16Million shares of worth $18.08 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 22.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Stifel Financial Corporation, which was holding about 308.97 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $349.14 Thousand.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 108400 shares of worth $122.49 Thousand or 0.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 100Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $113Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.14% of company’s stock.