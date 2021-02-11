In last trading session, DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) saw 1,075,625 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $53.05 trading at -$1.79 or -3.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.35 Billion. That closing price of DMTK’s stock is at a discount of -15.85% from its 52-week high price of $61.46 and is indicating a premium of 83.62% from its 52-week low price of $8.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.13 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 776.27 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DermTech, Inc. (DMTK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.55 in the current quarter.

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -3.26%, in the last five days DMTK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Feb 08 when the stock touched $61.46- price level, adding 13.68% to its value on the day. DermTech, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 63.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.45% in past 5-day. DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) showed a performance of 53.5% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.81 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $43.5 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $53. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -0.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -62.3% for stock’s current value.

DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.78 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.01 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 18.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.65% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75 institutions for DermTech, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RTW Investments LP is the top institutional holder at DMTK for having 2.89 Million shares of worth $34.5 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 14.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is Casdin Capital, LLC, which was holding about 1.43 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.07 Million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1214862 shares of worth $15.5 Million or 6.2% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 585.02 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $7.46 Million in the company or a holder of 2.99% of company’s stock.