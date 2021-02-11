In last trading session, ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) saw 2,366,992 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.08 trading at -$0.13 or -2.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $190.61 Million. That closing price of AACG’s stock is at a discount of -224.84% from its 52-week high price of $19.75 and is indicating a premium of 89.97% from its 52-week low price of $0.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 44.41 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 52.43 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ATA Creativity Global (AACG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -2.09%, in the last five days AACG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 04 when the stock touched $19.75- price level, adding 69.22% to its value on the day. ATA Creativity Global’s shares saw a change of 410.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 347.06% in past 5-day. ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) showed a performance of 389.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.13 Million shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +6.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 6.91% for stock’s current value.

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -48% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -37.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.04% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5 institutions for ATA Creativity Global that are currently holding shares of the company. UBS Group AG is the top institutional holder at AACG for having 11.93 Thousand shares of worth $13.18 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.