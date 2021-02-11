In last trading session, ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) saw 2,436,090 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.86 trading at -$0.49 or -1.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $862.33 Million. That closing price of ACTC’s stock is at a discount of -24.94% from its 52-week high price of $31.06 and is indicating a premium of 60.82% from its 52-week low price of $9.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.26 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.17 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Exane Derivatives, which was holding about 102.31 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.13 Million.

On the other hand, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp and Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 170608 shares of worth $1.89 Million or 0.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 94.94 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.05 Million in the company or a holder of 0.34% of company’s stock.