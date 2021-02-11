For Sunrun Inc. (RUN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.12 in the current quarter.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.42%, in the last five days RUN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 11 when the stock touched $80.60- price level, adding 0.11% to its value on the day. Sunrun Inc.’s shares saw a change of 16.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.94% in past 5-day. Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) showed a performance of -15.8% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.56 Million shares which calculate 3.96 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $81.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.37% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $43 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $116. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +43.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -46.75% for stock’s latest value.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sunrun Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +84.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -100% while that of industry is 12.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20% in the current quarter and calculating 113% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $303.49 Million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $333.69 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $243.94 Million and $210.73 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 24.4% while estimating it to be 58.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -6.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 47.36%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.24% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 428 institutions for Sunrun Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at RUN for having 29.77 Million shares of worth $2.29 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 15.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 29.63 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.06 Billion.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fidelity Balanced Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 7180345 shares of worth $498.17 Million or 3.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.61 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $319.87 Million in the company or a holder of 2.33% of company’s stock.