In recent trading session, GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) saw 1,245,872 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.64 trading at $0.12 or 8.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $30.74 Million. That most recent trading price of JOB’s stock is at a discount of -51.83% from its 52-week high price of $2.49 and is indicating a premium of 89.63% from its 52-week low price of $0.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 661.4 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 716.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GEE Group, Inc. (JOB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.22 in the current quarter.

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.22%, in the last five days JOB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 11 when the stock touched $1.74 price level, adding 4.03% to its value on the day. GEE Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 67.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.14% in past 5-day. GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) showed a performance of 56.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 124.38 Million shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.71% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.75. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +6.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 6.71% for stock’s latest value.

GEE Group, Inc. (JOB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GEE Group, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +36.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 18.5% in the current quarter and calculating 44.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -0.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $31.25 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $32.15 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $39.24 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -20.4%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 144.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.52% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16 institutions for GEE Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans is the top institutional holder at JOB for having 2.03 Million shares of worth $2.03 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 11.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ullmann Financial Group, Inc., which was holding about 410.47 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $408.62 Thousand.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 77600 shares of worth $77.6 Thousand or 0.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 32.14 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $32.14 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.18% of company’s stock.