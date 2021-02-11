In recent trading session, Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) saw 3,810,096 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.17 trading at $3.36 or 17.86% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.42 Billion. That most recent trading price of AMKR’s stock is at a discount of -1.13% from its 52-week high price of $22.42 and is indicating a premium of 75.64% from its 52-week low price of $5.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.03 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.31 in the current quarter.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 17.86%, in the last five days AMKR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 11 when the stock touched $21.94- price level, adding 0.41% to its value on the day. Amkor Technology, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 44.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.41% in past 5-day. Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) showed a performance of 27.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.39 Million shares which calculate 3.29 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.33 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -12.81% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +3.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -32.34% for stock’s latest value.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Amkor Technology, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +47.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 28.57% while that of industry is 10.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 19.2% in the current quarter and calculating 34.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.32 Billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.35 Billion in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $1.15 Billion and $1.17 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.5% while estimating it to be 14.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -19.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 41.42%

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

AMKR Dividends

Amkor Technology, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and April 30, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.83%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.16 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 61.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.63% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 310 institutions for Amkor Technology, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at AMKR for having 17.26 Million shares of worth $193.37 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 7.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 11.11 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $124.42 Million.

On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5973850 shares of worth $70.79 Million or 2.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.79 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $72.3 Million in the company or a holder of 1.98% of company’s stock.