In last trading session, Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) saw 4,268,250 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $39 trading at -$3.26 or -7.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.87 Billion. That closing price of STPK’s stock is at a discount of -10.26% from its 52-week high price of $43 and is indicating a premium of 75.38% from its 52-week low price of $9.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.16 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.87 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 71.79% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $67 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $67. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +71.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 71.79% for stock’s current value.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -26.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, which was holding about 2.27 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $46.48 Million.

On the other hand, Blair (William) Mutual Funds, Inc.-Small Mid Cap Growth and Blair (William) Mutual Funds, Inc.-Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 977639 shares of worth $20Million or 2.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 303.81 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $6.22 Million in the company or a holder of 0.79% of company’s stock.