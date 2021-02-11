In last trading session, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) saw 15,977,749 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.75 trading at $0.62 or 19.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.92 Million. That closing price of PSTV’s stock is at a discount of -44.53% from its 52-week high price of $5.42 and is indicating a premium of 75.2% from its 52-week low price of $0.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 384.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.42 in the current quarter.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 19.81%, in the last five days PSTV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the stock touched $5.42-3 price level, adding 30.81% to its value on the day. Plus Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 85.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 47.06% in past 5-day. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) showed a performance of 72.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 150.31 Million shares which calculate 0.39 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.42 to the stock, which implies a rise of 71.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +113.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 40% for stock’s current value.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +36.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 39.71% while that of industry is 16.2. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -282.6% in the current quarter and calculating -42.9% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -95.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 96.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.2% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.04% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26 institutions for Plus Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at PSTV for having 121.04 Thousand shares of worth $244.5 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 2.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., which was holding about 64.74 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $165.74 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 15281 shares of worth $39.12 Thousand or 0.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.34 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $12.8 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.