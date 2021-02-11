In last trading session, India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) saw 49,356,364 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 5.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.1 trading at $0.85 or 37.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $132.63 Million. That closing price of IGC’s stock is at a discount of -45.16% from its 52-week high price of $4.5 and is indicating a premium of 91.61% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.46 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.46 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 37.78%, in the last five days IGC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the stock touched $3.72-1 price level, adding 16.67% to its value on the day. India Globalization Capital, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 98.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 56.57% in past 5-day. India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) showed a performance of 71.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.89 Million shares which calculate 0.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.05 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -1.61% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.05 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.05. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -1.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.61% for stock’s current value.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.98% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27 institutions for India Globalization Capital, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at IGC for having 909.22 Thousand shares of worth $1.42 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 2.3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 470.43 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $489.25 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 454110 shares of worth $472.27 Thousand or 1.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 172.3 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $268.79 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.44% of company’s stock.