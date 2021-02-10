NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 96,436,594 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $97.96 Billion, closed the last trade at $62.84 per share which meant it gained $3.77 on the day or 6.38% during that session. The NIO stock price is -6.6% off its 52-week high price of $66.99 and 96.64% above the 52-week low of $2.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 79.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 174.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NIO Limited (NIO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Sporting 6.38% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the NIO stock price touched $63.10- or saw a rise of 0.41%. Year-to-date, NIO Limited shares have moved 28.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) have changed 6.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 68.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.39.

NIO Limited (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NIO Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +342.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 59.48%, compared to -8.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 79.5% and 53.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +122.6%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $995.44 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $718.49 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $406.99 Million and $195.81 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 144.6% for the current quarter and 266.9% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +51.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.15%.

NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.33% with a share float percentage of 36.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NIO Limited having a total of 564 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 108.94 Million shares worth more than $2.31 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 8.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 61.5 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3Billion and represent 4.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.42% shares in the company for having 31223162 shares of worth $1.58 Billion while later fund manager owns 14.51 Million shares of worth $443.78 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.12% of company’s outstanding stock.