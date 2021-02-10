Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,661,482 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.9 Million, closed the last trade at $3.5 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 2.34% during that session. The HCDI stock price is -138.91% off its 52-week high price of $8.362 and 15.43% above the 52-week low of $2.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 512.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (HCDI) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (HCDI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +116.9%.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 61.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.69% with a share float percentage of 17.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Harbor Custom Development, Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 196.32 Thousand shares worth more than $855.97 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC held 1.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MYDA Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 50Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $277Thousand and represent 0.37% of shares outstanding.