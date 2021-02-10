Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,515,016 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $547.94 Million, closed the last trade at $15.94 per share which meant it gained $0.69 on the day or 4.52% during that session. The EXPC stock price is -1.51% off its 52-week high price of $16.18 and 41.78% above the 52-week low of $9.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Experience Investment Corp. (EXPC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) trade information

Sporting 4.52% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the EXPC stock price touched $16.00- or saw a rise of 0.38%. Year-to-date, Experience Investment Corp. shares have moved 43.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) have changed 29.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 424.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 316.93.

Experience Investment Corp. (EXPC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.09% with a share float percentage of 81.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Experience Investment Corp. having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Glazer Capital LLC with over 2.48 Million shares worth more than $24.94 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Glazer Capital LLC held 9.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.95 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.56 Million and represent 7.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.93% shares in the company for having 1081600 shares of worth $11.98 Million while later fund manager owns 133.25 Thousand shares of worth $1.48 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.