Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 1,610,466 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $240.12 Million, closed the last trade at $3.77 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 8.33% during that session. The MLSS stock price is -1.33% off its 52-week high price of $3.82 and 77.45% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 709.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 445.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS) trade information

Sporting 8.33% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the MLSS stock price touched $3.82-1 or saw a rise of 1.31%. Year-to-date, Milestone Scientific Inc. shares have moved 77.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS) have changed 53.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +6.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.1% from current levels.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.72 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.81 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.3 Million and $1.3 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -25.2% for the current quarter and 39.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +21.9%.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.7% with a share float percentage of 17.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Milestone Scientific Inc. having a total of 66 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.61 Million shares worth more than $3.63 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.11 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.48 Million and represent 3.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.76% shares in the company for having 1757903 shares of worth $2.44 Million while later fund manager owns 872.33 Thousand shares of worth $1.85 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.37% of company’s outstanding stock.