Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) has a beta value of 2.97 and has seen 1,100,443 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $99.85 Million, closed the last trade at $2.57 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 9.83% during that session. The MMLP stock price is -53.7% off its 52-week high price of $3.95 and 64.59% above the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 217.99 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 213.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) trade information

Sporting 9.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the MMLP stock price touched $2.75-6 or saw a rise of 6.55%. Year-to-date, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. shares have moved 79.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 51.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) have changed 61.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 91.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -2.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -2.72% from current levels.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $35.61 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $207.8 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $241.86 Million and $198.88 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -85.3% for the current quarter and 4.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +21.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +139.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.6%.

MMLP Dividends

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 17 and February 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.02 at a share yield of 0.85%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 20.64%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.52% with a share float percentage of 33.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Martin Midstream Partners L.P. having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 8.22 Million shares worth more than $9.62 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 21.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Barclays PLC, with the holding of over 934.8 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.09 Million and represent 2.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 20.66% shares in the company for having 8026434 shares of worth $13Million while later fund manager owns 190.35 Thousand shares of worth $308.36 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.49% of company’s outstanding stock.