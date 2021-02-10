GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) has a beta value of 2.91 and has seen 2,757,718 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.21 Billion, closed the last trade at $16.86 per share which meant it gained $2 on the day or 13.46% during that session. The GNMK stock price is -23.84% off its 52-week high price of $20.88 and 80.07% above the 52-week low of $3.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 821.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $23. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +36.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -11.03% from current levels.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +8.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 70.73%, compared to 15.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 88.2% and 91.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +91%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $46.56 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $48.24 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $27.2 Million and $38.74 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 71.2% for the current quarter and 24.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +2.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +9.4%.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.73% with a share float percentage of 103.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. having a total of 224 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 10.66 Million shares worth more than $151.38 Million. As of September 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.86% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.62 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $82.1 Million and represent 7.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.24% shares in the company for having 3042775 shares of worth $40.68 Million while later fund manager owns 2.3 Million shares of worth $30.81 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.21% of company’s outstanding stock.