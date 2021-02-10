DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 6,887,752 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.64 Billion, closed the recent trade at $62.66 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 0.85% during that session. The DKNG stock price is -3.38% off its 52-week high price of $64.78 and 83.08% above the 52-week low of $10.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.62 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.47.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Sporting 0.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the DKNG stock price touched $64.78- or saw a rise of 2.98%. Year-to-date, DraftKings Inc. shares have moved 34.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have changed 20.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $62, which means that the shares’ value could jump -1.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $41 while the price target rests at a high of $100. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +59.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -34.57% from current levels.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40%.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.93% with a share float percentage of 54.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DraftKings Inc. having a total of 491 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Raine Capital Llc with over 21.72 Million shares worth more than $1.28 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Raine Capital Llc held 5.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 20.76 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.22 Billion and represent 5.3% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.78% shares in the company for having 6986305 shares of worth $411.07 Million while later fund manager owns 5.84 Million shares of worth $343.46 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.49% of company’s outstanding stock.