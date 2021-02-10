TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has a beta value of 0.11 and has seen 2,594,548 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.25 Billion, closed the recent trade at $86.17 per share which meant it gained $1.19 on the day or 1.4% during that session. The TAL stock price is -2.7% off its 52-week high price of $88.5 and 47.6% above the 52-week low of $45.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TAL Education Group (TAL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 33 have rated it as a Hold, with 24 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Sporting 1.4% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the TAL stock price touched $88.50- or saw a rise of 2.44%. Year-to-date, TAL Education Group shares have moved 20.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have changed 27.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $91.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $72 while the price target rests at a high of $108. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +25.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -16.44% from current levels.

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TAL Education Group shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +14.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1000%, compared to 4.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and 5.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +32.9%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.21 Billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.34 Billion for the next quarter concluding in May 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $857.68 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 40.9% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -130.3% .

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.48% with a share float percentage of 100.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TAL Education Group having a total of 650 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc with over 54.72 Million shares worth more than $4.16 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc held 16.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 48.27 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.67 Billion and represent 14.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.12% shares in the company for having 17039382 shares of worth $1.19 Billion while later fund manager owns 5.85 Million shares of worth $388.87 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.76% of company’s outstanding stock.