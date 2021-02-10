Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) has a beta value of 2.07 and has seen 1,972,995 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $120.38 Million, closed the last trade at $2.76 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 17.95% during that session. The SND stock price is -13.04% off its 52-week high price of $3.12 and 80.07% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 453.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 349.86 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) trade information

Sporting 17.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the SND stock price touched $3.12-1 or saw a rise of 11.54%. Year-to-date, Smart Sand, Inc. shares have moved 60.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 43.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) have changed 43.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.36 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump -22.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -9.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -27.54% from current levels.

Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.39 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $23.49 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $47.67 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -59.3% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +22.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +69.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -2.6%.

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.21% with a share float percentage of 53.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Smart Sand, Inc. having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Clearlake Capital Group, LP with over 10.92 Million shares worth more than $18.78 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Clearlake Capital Group, LP held 25.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 1.61 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.77 Million and represent 3.7% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Sprott Focus Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 1000000 shares of worth $1.31 Million while later fund manager owns 579.02 Thousand shares of worth $758.52 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.33% of company’s outstanding stock.