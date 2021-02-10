Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,076,024 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6Billion, closed the recent trade at $30.02 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.04% during that session. The PSTH stock price is -11.76% off its 52-week high price of $33.55 and 28.38% above the 52-week low of $21.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.91 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (PSTH) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (PSTH) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0% .

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.52% with a share float percentage of 69.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. having a total of 181 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Guggenheim Capital, LLC with over 22Million shares worth more than $499.18 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Guggenheim Capital, LLC held 11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC, with the holding of over 17.5 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $397.08 Million and represent 8.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund and Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.62% shares in the company for having 9249470 shares of worth $209.87 Million while later fund manager owns 6.86 Million shares of worth $155.77 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.43% of company’s outstanding stock.