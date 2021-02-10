Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,862,150 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $628.76 Million, closed the recent trade at $12.12 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 2.97% during that session. The HEC stock price is -2.72% off its 52-week high price of $12.45 and 20.3% above the 52-week low of $9.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (HEC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) trade information

Sporting 2.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the HEC stock price touched $12.45- or saw a rise of 2.25%. Year-to-date, Hudson Executive Investment Corp. shares have moved 12.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) have changed 12.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.84.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (HEC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.11% with a share float percentage of 60.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hudson Executive Investment Corp. having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with over 1.9 Million shares worth more than $18.66 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. held 4.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nomura Holdings Inc., with the holding of over 1.5 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.75 Million and represent 3.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.48% shares in the company for having 200000 shares of worth $1.93 Million while later fund manager owns 110.72 Thousand shares of worth $1.09 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.27% of company’s outstanding stock.