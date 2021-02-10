Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,322,747 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.42 Billion, closed the last trade at $27.9 per share which meant it gained $1.84 on the day or 7.06% during that session. The PCVX stock price is -109.57% off its 52-week high price of $58.47 and 36.2% above the 52-week low of $17.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 272.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 301.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vaxcyte, Inc. (PCVX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.54.

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) trade information

Sporting 7.06% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the PCVX stock price touched $29.10- or saw a rise of 4.12%. Year-to-date, Vaxcyte, Inc. shares have moved 5.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) have changed 6.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45 while the price target rests at a high of $55. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +97.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 61.29% from current levels.

Vaxcyte, Inc. (PCVX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -70.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.8%.

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.35% with a share float percentage of 93.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vaxcyte, Inc. having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.64 Million shares worth more than $203.06 Million. As of December 30, 2020, FMR, LLC held 15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 5.28 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $260.91 Million and represent 10.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.33% shares in the company for having 1188241 shares of worth $31.57 Million while later fund manager owns 657.41 Thousand shares of worth $17.47 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.29% of company’s outstanding stock.