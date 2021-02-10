Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) has a beta value of 0.52 and has seen 1,667,625 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $91.4 Million, closed the last trade at $6.92 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 8.63% during that session. The RELL stock price is -21.24% off its 52-week high price of $8.39 and 55.2% above the 52-week low of $3.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 30.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 54.62 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) trade information

Sporting 8.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the RELL stock price touched $8.39-1 or saw a rise of 17.52%. Year-to-date, Richardson Electronics, Ltd. shares have moved 46.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) have changed 17.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.94 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.5 while the price target rests at a high of $12.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +80.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 80.64% from current levels.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +75.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

RELL Dividends

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 07 and January 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.24 at a share yield of 3.77%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.08%.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.65% with a share float percentage of 67.6%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Richardson Electronics, Ltd. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royce & Associates LP with over 1.03 Million shares worth more than $4.84 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Royce & Associates LP held 9.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 843.72 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.52 Million and represent 7.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Value Trust, Inc. and Mutual of America Investment Corp-Small Cap Value Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.4% shares in the company for having 711475 shares of worth $2.97 Million while later fund manager owns 571.64 Thousand shares of worth $2.38 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.14% of company’s outstanding stock.